Juventus v Napoli could get called off because of Covid-19

Juventus’ match against Napoli next month could be postponed because of covid-19.

The latest mutated version of the disease – Omicron – is causing problems around the world, and Europe is looking to restrict its transmission among its population.

Italy isn’t left out and some Serie A players have caught the virus in recent weeks.

Ahead of the return of league matches in the new year, changes could be made and Juve’s first match of 2022 against the Partenopei might be called off.

The director of the Napoli 2 Local Health Authority, Antonio D’Amore, spoke about the issue recently and refused to give assurance that the Naples side would travel for the match.

He noted via Football Italia: “it’s not possible to predict anything. We’ll also have to see if the government will take other decisions in the control room.

“Some players have to come back from their holidays and I don’t think Fabian Ruiz can come back from Spain so easily. It’s definitely a situation to be monitored.’

Juve FC Says

The game against Napoli is important to Juve, and it is one of the best ways to start 2022.

The Bianconeri wants to break inside the top four as early as possible and facing the toughest opponents we can get at the start of the year would prepare us for the tasks ahead.

It would make little sense for this game to be postponed because we need to avoid a fixture pile-up later in the season.