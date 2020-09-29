Juventus v Napoli match hit by Covid19 scare

Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia claims that 11 Genoa players have tested positive for covid19 after their match against Napoli at the weekend.

This comes after a number of their players began to show Covid symptoms after the game.

Two players had already tested positive for Covid19 before the game and they missed the match, only for others to turn up positive results after the game.

This news is a bad one for Napoli whose players might likely have to self-isolate now ahead of their game against Juventus.

They take on Andrea Pirlo’s side in their next league game and it is supposed to be an early test of their title credentials.

Now that they have been rocked by this news, it might hand Juve the advantage if only a few of their players return positive tests.

It remains unclear which Napoli player has caught the virus and if the game next week will be affected by this outcome.

Juve has started the season with a win and a draw after they were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma at the weekend.

Pirlo’s men will be looking to get the win if that game is eventually played and to send a message to all challengers that it will take a monumental effort to stop Juve claiming a tenth consecutive title.