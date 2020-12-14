Juventus v Porto – complete Champions League draw

The Champions League draw has just been made and Juventus have drawn Porto.
Juve topped their group ahead of Barcelona and will feel confident that they can get past Porto, it will not be an easy set of games, nothing is at this stage, but Andrea Pirlo’s team should be more than good enough to get past their opponents.
This is how the rest of the draw went and there are some very tasty matchups.
Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City
Lazio v Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid v Chelsea
RB Leipzig v Liverpool
FC Porto v Juventus
Barcelona v PSG
Sevilla v Borrusia Dortmund
Atalanta v Real Madrid
The matches will be played next February with exact dates yet to be decided.
Let us know in the comments below what you think to the draw. Are you happy? Could it have been worse or better? Can Andrea Pirlo navigate past Porto?
No Comments