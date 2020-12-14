Juventus v Porto – complete Champions League draw

The Champions League draw has just been made and Juventus have drawn Porto.

Juve topped their group ahead of Barcelona and will feel confident that they can get past Porto, it will not be an easy set of games, nothing is at this stage, but Andrea Pirlo’s team should be more than good enough to get past their opponents.

This is how the rest of the draw went and there are some very tasty matchups.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

FC Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v PSG

Sevilla v Borrusia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid

The matches will be played next February with exact dates yet to be decided.

Let us know in the comments below what you think to the draw. Are you happy? Could it have been worse or better? Can Andrea Pirlo navigate past Porto?