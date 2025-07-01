Juventus will take on serial UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup today, in what is anticipated to be a closely contested encounter. The Bianconeri approach this fixture with confidence and the expectation of advancing to the quarterfinals.

Having secured victories in their first two group stage matches, Juventus had little at stake in their final outing against Manchester City. That match ended in defeat, but it did not affect their qualification. With City now eliminated from the competition, Juventus will look to maintain their group’s representation in the latter stages by progressing further.

Madrid Finding Form Under Alonso

Real Madrid, meanwhile, recovered from an unconvincing start against Al Hilal to win their subsequent two group fixtures and remain unbeaten in the competition. As the tournament has progressed, Los Blancos have grown in cohesion and confidence, and manager Xabi Alonso is optimistic about his squad’s ability to perform at a high level in this pivotal match.

Madrid come into this fixture unbeaten in six competitive matches, while Juventus have suffered just one defeat in their last eight games, that loss coming against Manchester City in their group finale.

The two teams have met twice recently in friendly matches, each side claiming one win apiece. However, their competitive history tells a more nuanced story. In the last seven official meetings, Juventus have secured two victories, while Real Madrid have won three, making for a relatively balanced rivalry.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Both Sides Seek Redemption This Season

Neither team claimed silverware in their most recent domestic or European campaigns, adding further intrigue to today’s contest. With both squads eager to return to winning ways and establish momentum, this clash may be more evenly matched than historical reputations suggest.

Given the form of both sides and their recent performances in this tournament, predicting a definitive outcome is challenging. However, with quality throughout both squads and a place in the quarterfinals at stake, a compelling and high-level encounter is expected.

Prediction

Juventus 2-2 Real Madrid (90 mins)