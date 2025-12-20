Juventus will test itself against AS Roma after an impressive win against Bologna in their previous outing. That victory has given the Bianconeri a renewed sense of confidence, yet concerns remain about their inconsistency and continued struggles against top-level opposition. While progress has been made, Juventus have often failed to deliver when faced with elite teams.

Their most recent defeat came against Napoli, and Roma represents another formidable challenge this weekend. Juventus know they have come a long way compared to earlier in the campaign, but a win in this fixture is important for confidence as well as momentum. As a result, they are expected to approach the match with maximum focus and determination.

Roma pose a significant challenge

Roma arrive as one of the strongest sides in Serie A at present, having made notable progress under Gian Piero Gasperini. Their position on the league table reflects that improvement, as they currently sit above Juventus. Even if the Bianconeri were to secure all three points, they would still be unable to overtake Roma in the standings.

That said, Roma have shown some vulnerability in recent weeks. They have suffered two defeats in their last three league matches, which could offer Juventus encouragement. The Old Lady will believe that if Roma can be beaten, then they have the quality to be the side that does it. This belief may prove crucial in what is expected to be a tightly contested encounter.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

History suggests a close encounter

Recent meetings between these two clubs suggest that fine margins will once again decide the outcome. Their last three encounters in all competitions have ended in draws, highlighting how evenly matched they have been. Juventus also tend to be strong at home against Roma, rarely losing this fixture at the Allianz Stadium.

The last time Juventus were beaten at home by Roma came on the final day of the 2019 2020 season, played at an empty stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions. That history will give the hosts added confidence heading into the match.

Given the current form of both sides and their recent head-to-head record, this is expected to be a closely fought contest.

Prediction

Juventus 2 – 1 Roma