Juventus welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium this weekend, hoping to secure another victory that moves them closer to their objective of finishing the season inside the top four.

Race for a Champions League Place

The Bianconeri are currently competing alongside Como and AS Roma for the final Champions League position, with the race expected to go down to the closing stages of the campaign. Should Juventus manage to win all their remaining matches, they could potentially finish even higher in the standings, strengthening their position among Italy’s elite clubs.

A positive result in this fixture is therefore essential. Juventus are widely expected to overcome Sassuolo on home soil, not because their opponents lack quality, but because the margin for error has all but disappeared. Dropped points at the Allianz Stadium would significantly damage their ambitions, making consistency a necessity rather than a preference.

Sassuolo Aim to Upset the Odds

Sassuolo, however, arrive with its own motivations. With no immediate relegation concerns, they are free to approach the match with less pressure, a factor that could make them particularly dangerous. Their focus has shifted towards securing a place in European competition, and a strong result against Juventus would represent a significant step in that direction.

Recent meetings between the sides suggest Juventus hold the upper hand. They have scored eight goals across their last three encounters with Sassuolo, including a convincing 3,0 victory in the reverse fixture in January. Most of those matches have ended in wins for the Old Lady, underlining their dominance in this particular matchup.

Nevertheless, Sassuolo have demonstrated its ability to compete, winning two of the last four meetings between the teams. This record serves as a clear reminder that Juventus cannot afford complacency. Despite their favourable history and home advantage, they must deliver a disciplined and focused performance to secure all three points in what remains a crucial stage of the season.

Prediction

Juventus 3-1 Sassuolo