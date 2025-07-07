Juventus have reportedly found accommodations for their promising youngsters Alessio Vacca and Giovanni Daffara.

While the club’s general director, Damien Comolli, is occupied in bolstering Igor Tudor’s first team, Claudio Chiellini and his collaborators are exploring market opportunities for young talents.

Every year, the Bianconeri try to poach some of the finest youngsters in Europe and the rest of the globe, and simultaneously send some of their players out on loan, especially those deemed ready to play on the senior level.

Carrarese keen to sign Alessio Vacca

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Carrarese are looking to add Vacca to their ranks next season.

The Tuscan club is aiming to bolster their squad as they prepare for the upcoming Serie B campaign, and have apparently identified the young Juventus striker as a suitable profile.

The 20-year-old started his career at Novara before making the nearby switch to Juventus in 2019. The Italian spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Monza’s Primavera, before rejoining the Bianconeri’s youth ranks.

Vacca primarily plays as a second striker, but can also lead the line as a centre-forward, or play on the left wing if required.

He has collected 47 appearances in the Primavera 1 league, scoring 21 goals and producing nine assists in total.

Giovanni Daffara to join Avellino?

Moreover, Tuttosport reveals that Avellino have set their sights on Daffara, who has been one of the most promising up-and-comers at Vinovo.

The young goalkeeper joined Juve’s youth ranks at a tender age, and climbed the ranks to become a regular feature with Juventus Next Gen. He was also selected for the FIFA World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old is tied to the Bianconeri with a contract valid until 2028, but the club believes that a loan experience in Serie B would do him good.

It would also make room in Turin for Stefano Mangiapoco who has officially joined Juventus, and is expected to play for the club’s Next Gen this season.