Matias Soule is one of the players that Juventus is ready to sell this summer despite his fine form on loan at Frosinone in the last campaign.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with Aston Villa over a swap deal for Douglas Luiz.

They had offered Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior plus 20 million euros for the Brazilian.

Villa accepted the offer, but McKennie refused to speak to the Premier League club unless Juventus paid him off.

The Villans then asked for Soule to be included in the deal, but Juve refused because the Bianconeri value the Argentinian highly.

Fabrizio Romano delivered this update and claimed the Bianconeri consider Soule to be worth 40 million euros, which makes him too expensive to be included in the swap agreement.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been one of our finest youngsters in the last few seasons, and the Argentinian will be a key player for us next term if Thiago Motta hands him a chance.

He was one of the best players at Frosinone last season, so he should do even better at a bigger club like Juve, where he would be surrounded by quality players.

We could also cash in on him in a stand-alone agreement and make a good fee before he leaves the club.