Juventus very close to completing striker transfer after medical completed

Moise Kean had his medical at the J Medical centre ahead of a move to Juventus from Everton.

The Italian striker is returning to the Bianconeri on loan, two seasons after they sold him to the Toffees.

His time with the English club was poor and he spent last season on loan at PSG, where he netted 17 goals in 41 matches.

The French club wanted him back for this campaign, but they have since signed Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

Kean has struggled for playing time at Everton in this campaign and Juve has turned to him after they allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to leave.

Football Italia reports that he touched down at Juve last night and has been spotted at the club’s medical centre having his medical.

The striker has also been named in Italy’s first squad for the next internationals after their Euro 2020 win last month.

The striker will join up with the Italian national team before he makes his second debut for Juve.

But his transfer back to the club is likely to be announced sooner than later and it could be in a matter of hours.

Kean was making good progress while at Juve and will hope he can continue where he stopped at the club in this campaign when he finally starts playing.