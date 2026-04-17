Juventus have long been recognised as a club willing to rely on experienced players, and that strategy could continue at the end of the current season as they seek an immediate return to trophy winning form.

Several high profile names are reportedly under consideration as Juventus look to strengthen their squad. With the club determined to compete for major honours as soon as possible, their focus appears to be on proven performers with extensive experience of success at the highest level.

Veteran Targets Identified

According to Fichajes, Juventus remain interested in Robert Lewandowski, Bernardo Silva and Alisson Becker. The trio are seen as players capable of bringing quality, leadership, and a winning mentality to Turin.

Two of those players, Lewandowski and Silva, could potentially become available as free agents when their current contracts expire. That possibility would make any move particularly attractive for Juventus as they attempt to strengthen without excessive transfer fees.

FC Barcelona are reportedly prepared to let Lewandowski leave if he does not agree a new contract, while Silva is said to have already signalled his farewell to Manchester City.

Ambition to Return to the Top

Juventus are now believed to be pushing strongly to bring the three players to Italy and integrate them into the squad of Luciano Spalletti. The club see these additions as a way to accelerate their rebuilding process and restore themselves as genuine contenders.

Each of the targeted players has won multiple honours with their current clubs, and their experience in high pressure environments could prove invaluable. Juventus are aiming to blend that pedigree with their existing squad in order to raise standards across the team.

Should they succeed in landing even some of these targets, Juventus would significantly increase their chances of competing for silverware next season. Their transfer strategy suggests a clear intention to prioritise readiness and immediate impact over long term development alone.