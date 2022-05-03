Juventus veteran and youngster amongst the best performers of Serie A round 35

On his 35th birthday, Leonardo Bonucci celebrated the occasion by scoring a decisive brace that led Juventus to victory over Venezia.

While the strikers had trouble finding the back of the net, the veteran defender made up for it by nodding home an early opener. Following Mattia Aramu’s equalizer, Leo rose to the occasion yet again to secure the winner after a goalmouth scramble.

Therefore, Calciomercato chose Bonucci amongst the best XI performers of the 35th round of Serie A.

However, the center back wasn’t the lone Juventus player in the top formation of the weekend. Instead, he was joined by the young Fabio Miretti who made his full debut against the Venetians.

The 18-year-old put up an impressive display on the first time asking, and his two dead-balls were behind Bonucci’s brace.

The teenager joins the Bianconeri’s transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the double pivot roles. The Serbian has become a recurring presence in the best weekly formation.

The lineup naturally included a host of Napoli players (Mertens, Lozano, Koulibaly and Di Lorenzo) following the southerners’ 6-1 demolition job of Sassuolo.

Rafael Leao earns his spot after scoring Milan’s late winner against Fiorentina to keep his side on top of the Serie A table, while Emil Audero gets the nod after denying Domenico Criscito from the spot in the Derby della Lanterna.

Serie A Round 35 Best XI (4-2-3-1): Audero (Sampdoria); Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Bonucci (Juventus), Koulibaly (Napoli), Perisic (Inter); Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Miretti (Juventus); Lozano (Napoli), Caprari (Verona), Leao (Milan); Mertens (Napoli)