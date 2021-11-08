Juventus’ veteran could get a new contract within 15 days

Juan Cuadrado has been one of the most impressive older players at Juventus in the last year.

The Colombian continues to deliver performances that clearly suggest that age is just a number.

He came off the bench to score Juve’s only goal in their 1-0 win against Fiorentina the last time.

That isn’t the first time he has saved their blushes and he could be set to remain at the club for a while longer.

Calciomercato says he will certainly get a new Juventus deal as he continues to impress.

His current one expires at the end of this season and has an option for another year.

However, he could get a two-year deal instead and it could be announced within the next 15 days.

The current Juve team has several players who are still struggling to adjust to life under Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Cuadrado has done well under the returning manager and he also thrived under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

Only a few players can deal with the change of coaches that easily and Juve absolutely needs to keep Cuadrado.

His current performance suggests that he could play on beyond the next two years, but Juve doesn’t have to risk giving him a longer-term deal.