After a couple of months on the sidelines, Juventus defender Alex Sandro is now in the final phase on the path towards recovery.

The 32-year-old sustained a hamstring muscle injury in September that kept him out of action ever since.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Sandro could make his return to the matchday squad in the Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri will play Fiorentina and Cagliari in their two remaining fixtures before the international break. Then, Max Allegri’s men will host their arch-rivals Inter on November 26th.

If the Brazilian can’t make it in time against the Nerazzurri, then his return will be postponed to the first week of December which will be a busy one for the Old Lady.

Juventus will take on Monza at the U-Power Stadium on December 1st, before hosting Napoli seven days later. This week will also feature a Coppa Italia fixture against either Sampdoria or Salernitana.

Sandro started the first two matches of the season as a left centre-back. Allegri decided to drop him following an unconvincing display in the 1-1 draw against Bologna, replacing him with Federico Gatti.

On the other hand, his compatriot Danilo should make a swift return from injury. The Juventus captain might even be in line for a starting spot against Fiorentina this weekend, even though Daniele Rugani is proving to be a reliable back-up.