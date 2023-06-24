Despite triggering an automatic extension clause, Alex Sandro could still leave Juventus this summer.

The 32-year-old has been on a rapid decline in recent years. He has now become a mere shadow of the player who was deemed to be one of the best left-backs in the world.

But due to an automatic renewal, the veteran can linger in Turin for another year while collecting the same hefty salary (6 million euros per season).

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri are seeking a solution, and it could come in the form of Saudi Arabia’s riches.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, two Saudi Pro League clubs could be interested in the Brazilian’s services.

The first would be Al-Nassr, the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade nowadays. This would be a reunion between Sandro and the Portuguese superstar who represented Juventus for three years between 2018 and 2021.

The alternative would be Al-Hilal who are also bolstering their ranks by poaching top-notching stars.

The source adds that Juventus are desperate to get Sandro and his immense salary off their wage bill that they’re willing to give up on a transfer fee and allow the fullback to walk away as a free agent.

The former Porto man first joined La Madama in 2015. Last season, he made 37 appearances across all competitions, providing two assists in the process.