Throughout the course of the campaign, the Juventus management had to find resolutions regarding the future of five players who were running on expiring contracts.

While some reached a happy ending with contract renewals (Mattia Perin and soon enough Mattia De Sciglio) others were shown the door (Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi).

However, Juan Cuadrado’s case turned out to be a unique one. Surely the Colombian extended his stay, but he triggered the renewal with an automatic clause after reaching a certain number of appearances, in an act that apparently didn’t sit well with the management.

As we all know, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and company were keen on lowering the wage bill, and were most probably hoping to spread the costs of Cuadrado’s salary on a couple of seasons. Nonetheless, the winger’s automatic renewal will see him earning the same figures from previous seasons (around 4 million euros as net wages).

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would be open for a sale if they receive a proper offer for Cuadrado, despite the latter’s reassurance in the past few days.

However, finding a suitor who’s willing to spend for a 34-year-old player with a contract expiring in 2023 remains a challenging task.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina man will likely stay in Turin for another season, but it appears that it could very well be his last at the Allianz Stadium.