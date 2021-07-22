Juventus veteran deemed to be untouchable in Allegri’s plans

Since joining the club in 2015, Juan Cuadrado’s Juventus stint had its ups and downs. Nonetheless, the player reached his peak last season, despite celebrating his 33th birthday.

The Colombian had a major impact under Andrea Pirlo’s tutelage, acting as the club’s ultimate assist-provider. His great run continued this summer, helping his national team winning the bronze medal in Copa America.

Following Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Turin, La Vespa will be reunited with the manager who oversaw his arrival to the club six years ago.

According to Calciomercato, the returning coach considers Cuadrado to be one of the untouchable members of the squad. Therefore, the management are acting quickly to secure the versatile player’s signature on the contract renewal.

The former Chelsea and Fiorentina man’s current deal expires next summer, and the Binaconeri are working on a renewal that would keep him in Turin until 2023.

The 33-year-old currently earns 5 million euros per season, and the figure is expected to be maintained throughout the new contract.

Cuadrado is originally a winger, and he played in a high role during Allegri’s tenure, but he was mostly deployed as a right-back with a license to go forward by both Pirlo and Maurizio Sarri in the last two campaigns.

The report adds that prior to the Colombian’s contract extension, Juventus will focus on Giorgio Chiellini’s renewal, with the captain being out of contract since the beginning of July.

The great center back is expected to put his signature on a contract what would keep him with the Old Lady for another season.