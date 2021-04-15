Juventus veteran expected to sign contract renewal

After the announcement of Radu Dragusin’s contract renewal last week, another Juventus player could be set to sign an extension very soon.

According to ilBianconero, Juan Cuadrado will be rewarded with his strong performances displayed throughout the season with a contract that would keep him in Turin for the upcoming years.

The Colombian’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022, and the club wishes to maintain the versatile player beyond next season.

The 32-year-old has been plying his trade in Turin since 2015, and has been shifted throughout various roles under the guidance of former managers Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and current coach Andrea Pirlo.

Whilst Cuadrado is considered to be a right winger originally, he has largely been deployed as a fullback in the previous 18 months or so.

Nonetheless, it must be noted that this new playing role has offered the player’s career a new leash on life, as he became one of the most vital players for the Old Lady.

Whilst La Vespa has been unable to find the back of the net so far this season – his poor finishing ability didn’t help for that matter – he is the best assist provider in the club throughout all competitions this season.

The Colombia international has to his credit eight assists in Serie A, six in the Champions League, with one in each of the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup, taking his total tally to 16.

It remains to be seen whether or not Juventus will decide to enhance the right-back position with a new signing, or continue to solely rely on Cuadrado and Danilo.