After nine years of service, Alex Sandro will most probably leave Juventus as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Brazilian first joined the club in the summer of 2015. He initially proved himself to be one of the best left-backs in the world. But in recent years, he has fallen off the cliff, at times proving to be a liability at the back.

Yet, the 32-year-old triggered an automatic release clause that allowed him to extend his stay in Turin for another year.

But barring any unforeseen events, the Bianconeri will see the last of the player by June.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Sandro will likely join the Saudi Pro League next summer, signing for one of its richer clubs as a free agent.

Several reports had already linked the fullback with a move to the Gulf nation last summer. However, a transfer never materialized. But as a free agent, his chances of landing in the Middle East could be higher.

The source names two Saudi clubs as possible suitors. The first is Al-Nassr, where he would reunite with his former Juventus teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The other potential destination could be Al-Hilal, where Sandro would find his compatriot Neymar.

The former Porto man is currently out with an injury. He’ll likely remain on the sidelines for another month.