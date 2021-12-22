Juventus veteran receives criticism for his latest performance and could depart in June

Despite beating Cagliari in their final match of the year, Juventus still ran some risks in the second half, as their visitors came close to equalizing on two occasions.

La Gazzetta della Sport (via ilBianconero) identified Alex Sandro as the weak point at the back against the Sardinians, rating his performance as a 5/10.

The pink newspaper explains how the Rosoblu’s two best chances of the match came from crosses on the right flank, with the Brazilian was finding some difficulties to contain the young Gabriele Zappa and Raoul Bellanova.

“Fast trains leave Turin for Paris, while Alex no longer accelerates,” this is how the Milan-based outlet described the left-back’s latest display.

In the recent weeks, Sandro lost his starting spot in favor of Luca Pellegrini. However, the young Italian took a knock against Bologna in the weekend which left him out of the starting formation on Tuesday.

The report adds that while Max Allegri still shares a strong rapport with the former Porto man, the latter could still leave by the end of the campaign.

Sandro earns 6 million euros per season and reportedly has no intention on accepting any discount.

Thus, sporting director Federico Cherubini is looking for new options on the market, including Everton’s Lucas Digne and the young Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa.

Juve FC say

Even though Sandro is a great servant of the club, no one wants to see him extending his welcome in Turin.

Unfortunately for the player, football can be a cutthroat business, especially at the top level, and Juventus can no longer afford to shelter high earners who can’t justify their hefty salaries with their performances on the pitch.