Juventus veteran set for contract extension

When Juventus welcomes Lazio to Turin on Saturday night, Andrea Pirlo will be relieved to have one of his stars back.

Juan Cuadrado has been out with an injury to the right thigh since the match against Napoli three weeks ago.

However, the Colombian is available once again, and he is expected to feature within the starting lineup the crucial encounter against Lazio.

The former Chelsea man has been a key part of Pirlo’s tactical scheme this season, as his movement on the right flank allows the team to switch from a back-four on the defensive phase, to a 3-5-2 formation while attacking.

Nonetheless, the return from injury is not the only positive news regarding Cuadrado.

According to ilBianconero, La Vespa could be set to extend his contract with the club for a further season or two.

The Colombian’s contract runs until 2022, but Juventus directors Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved wish to keep him for an additional period.

Whilst the length of the new contract is yet to be fully determined, the club and the player share the will of extending their collaboration.

Cuadrado arrived at Juventus in the summer of 2015 after a short and disappointing spell at Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea.

The 32-year-old has recently transformed himself into a right back – or a wingback – after spending the majority of his career playing in a higher role.

This season, Cuadrado has so far contributed in 13 assists in all competitions.