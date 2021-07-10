Juventus veteran set to sign new contract next week

Following Massimiliano Allegri’s return to Juventus, the coach made it known that he’s unwilling to allow his captain to leave the club this summer.

By the end of last campaign, Giorgio Chiellini was contemplating a future outside Turin, with Major League Soccer being his most likely destination.

Nonetheless, the defender is now set to stay at the club that has been his home for the last 16 years, and reunite with his returning manager.

The player’s contract has already expired by the end of last month, and he’s legally considered to be a free agent at the moment.

However, a verbal agreement between Chiellini and the Old Lady has been in place for several weeks, and a new contract will be signed sooner rather than later.

According to Calciomercato via TuttoJuve, the 36-year-old will sign a deal that would keep him in Turin until the summer of 2022.

The captain is currently leading Italy’s charge towards a continental triumph, as the Azzurri are set to take on England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Despite missing some matches on the road due to an injury, the former Fiorentina man returned just in time to put on a colossal display against Romelu Lukaku and Belgium, and also contributing in the semi finals victory over Spain.

On Sunday, Chiellini will lead his nation once again in what will be one of the most important matches of his career.

But win or lose, the Bianconeri legend is expected in Turin next week, where he’ll sign a new contract with the club before leaving on a well-earned summer vacation.