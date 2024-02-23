Juventus defender Alex Sandro missed training due to a physical problem ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Frosinone.

The 33-year-old became the favorite to start on the left of the three-man backline when it was announced that club captain Danilo will miss through injury.

But according to Calciomercato, Sandro himself suffered a scare, forcing him to work separately during Thursday’s training session.

As the source tells it, the veteran is dealing with muscle fatigue.

However, the club’s medical staff remains optimistic on the matter, expecting the player to overcome this problem and make himself available for Sunday’s early kickoff.

In this case, Sandro would join his compatriot Gleison Bremer, who will return after serving a one-match ban against Hellas Verona, and Federico Gatti.

But if the former Porto man fails to make it, then Daniele Rugani would be the only remaining option to join the back-three.

Juventus coach Max Allegri considers the Italian as Bremer’s understudy at the heart of the backline. However, he also served as a left-central defender when Danilo and Sandro were both injured earlier this season.

Moreover, a large section of Bianconeri fans would argue that Rugani would be a more suitable option than Sandro anyway, since the latter has often been struggling in the past few years, especially when featuring as a defender rather than his original role at left-back.

Whoever start on the left side of the defense will be up against scintillating Juventus loan Matias Soulé.

The Brazilian has made 12 Serie A appearances this season and has yet to directly contribute in a goal.