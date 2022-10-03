Despite his recent struggles, Juan Cuadrado remains a fan favorite amongst Juventus supporters, and part of the reason might his recurring heroics against Inter.

The Colombian has a knack for producing stellar performances against the Nerazzurri. Who can ever forget his equalizer in the dramatic win at the Giuseppe Meazza which ultimately sealed the 2017/18 Scudetto in our favor, or his gutsy display at the Allianz Stadium in the penultimate round of the 2020/21 campaign which helped the team secure a Champions League spot.

Therefore, the Beneamata are all too familiar with the winger’s prowess, and a report claims that they could have added him to Simone Inzaghi’s ranks last summer.

According to Calciomercato, an intermediary proposed Cuadrado to Inter last season when his contract with Juventus was about to expire.

Eventually, the 34-year-old decided to trigger an automatic renewal clause which left the management displeased, as Maurizio Arrivabene was hoping to reach an agreement with the player that includes lower wages.

Juve FC say

While Juventus directors were left furious with the automatic extension, imagine what would have been the fans’ reaction if Cuadrado had ended up at Inter.

But following his manoeuvre, the management arguably distrusts the player and his entourage, and could allow the veteran to leave for good at the end of the season.

Moreover, his performances during the early stages of the campaign haven’t exactly helped in persuading the club.