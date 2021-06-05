Juventus veterans deliver solid performances for Italy

On Friday night, the Italian national team continued its preparations for Euro 2020 with another strong showing in a friendly match against the Czech Republic.

The visitors were no match for Roberto Mancini’s men who hosted the encounter in Bologna, as the final result was a 4-0 thrashing.

The Azzurri scored two goals in each half – Ciro Immobile and Nicolo Barella in the first, whilst Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Berardi continued the job after the interval.

Nevertheless, the backline was led by two Juventus veterans. Giorgio Chiellini wore the armband for Italy, and Leonardo Bonucci received it after he left the pitch in the second half.

The two veterans were solid at the back, and were praised for their performances by la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, who gave them good ratings.

“Chiellini 7: One would say: stay calm, captain, the European Championship is long and you are not a young man anymore. But once again the urge takes over, the defender was Unsurpassed. He almost scored a goal as well.

Bonucci 6.5: The only concern is when he came out in pain and everyone remained silent. Luckily he was fine, and the rest was very easy to manage, and was clearly superiority to Krmencik and the other Czech players.”

It was noticeable that Mancini was testing his best lineup yesterday – at least in the absence of Marco Verratti – and the two Juventus center backs remain automatic starters at the back.