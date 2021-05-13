Juventus veterans get the highest ratings in the victory over Sassuolo

On Wednesday night, Juventus had to resort to their veterans to earn three points against Sassuolo, and maintaining their slim remaining hopes in reaching next season’s edition of the Champions League.

Gianluigi Buffon was given the nod by Andrea Pirlo, and he rewarded his former teammate by denying Domenico Berardi from the spot earlier in the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the Old Lady’s second of the night, as he and Gigi received the highest ratings by Italian media outlets as reported by ilBianconero.

Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt also received decent grades for their efforts against the Neroverdi. The former sealed the victory with Juve’s third goal, and the latter put on a solid shift at the back.

Adrien Rabiot was the author of the first goal of the night, before assisting Ronaldo for the second, but the Frenchman lost some points because of his earlier mistake which led to Sassuolo’s penalty kick.

Leonardo Bonucci and Arthur were the two players with the lowest grades in general. The captain gave away the spot kick early in the match, whilst the Brazilian failed to dictate the play in midfield.

Here are the full ratings:

Tuttosport: Buffon 8 Danilo 6 De Ligt 6.5 Bonucci 5.5 Alex Sandro 6.5 Kulusevski 6.5 Arthur 5.5 (Bentancur 6.5) Rabiot 6.5 Chiesa 6 (Cuadrado sv) Ronaldo 7.5 Dybala 7 (McKennie sv) coach. Pirlo 6.5

Corriere dello Sport: Buffon 7.5 Danilo 6 De Ligt 6 Bonucci 5 Alex Sandro 6.5 Kulusevski 6.5 Arthur 5 (Bentancur 6) Rabiot 7 Chiesa 6 (Cuadrado sv) Ronaldo 7 Dybala 6.5 (McKennie sv) coach. Pirlo 6.5

Gazzetta dello Sport: Buffon 7 Danilo 6 De Ligt 6.5 Bonucci 5.5 Alex Sandro 5.5 Kulusevski 6 Arthur 5.5 (Bentancur 6.5) Rabiot 6.5 Chiesa 6.5 (Cuadrado sv) Ronaldo 7 Dybala 6.5 (McKennie sv) coach. Pirlo 6

Calciomercato.com: Buffon 7 Danilo 6 De Ligt 6 Bonucci 5 Alex Sandro 7 Kulusevski 6 Arthur 5 (Bentancur 6) Rabiot 6 Chiesa 6.5 Ronaldo 7 Dybala 6.5 coach. Pirlo 6

IlBianconero.com: Buffon 8 Danilo 5 De Ligt 7 Bonucci 5 Alex Sandro 6.5 Kulusevski 6 Arthur 5.5 (Bentancur 6) Rabiot 7 Chiesa 6 (Cuadrado 6) Ronaldo 7 Dybala 7 (McKennie 6) coach. Pirlo 6