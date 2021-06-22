Juventus veterans negotiated prize money for Italy squad

As it’s the case at Juventus, captain Giorgio Chiellini and his deputy Leonardo Bonucci are considered to be the senators of the locker room.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the two veterans negotiated on behalf of the Italy squad with FIGC president Gabriele Gravina in regards of prize money on Monday.

Back at Euro 2016, the agreement between the two parties included only three figures: 250 thousand euros for each player if the Azzurri were to lift the trophy, 200 thousand for the runners-up spot and 150 thousand for a place in the semi finals.

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte’s men fell just short during the last edition of the competition, as they got eliminated in the quarter finals against Germany after some dramatic shootouts.

So despite their impressive performance in 2016, the Italian players went out empty-handed.

Therefore, the Juventus duo agreed with Gravina on maintaining the figures previously agreed upon, but this time adding a compensation of 80 thousand euros for each player if the team reaches the last eight round of Euro 2020.

Although these numbers aren’t considered to be hefty ones in comparison with what some of these stars earn from their clubs, perhaps they feel the need to be appreciated by their nation for their summer efforts.

Roberto Mancini’s men coasted their way into the knockout stages after winning all three matches in their group, and will now take on Austria at Wembley stadium on Saturday night in the round of 16.