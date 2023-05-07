Juventus victory against Atalanta changes the top-four race

Juventus’ win against Atalanta this afternoon may have eliminated La Dea and AS Roma in the race for the top four.

This was an important weekend for clubs bidding to finish inside the top four; some failed the important test.

Before the matches kicked off, the race was still open for Juve, Atalanta, Lazio, AS Roma, Inter Milan, and AC Milan.

This means they all had to win to keep their chances of making the Champions League places intact.

Lazio and AS Roma were beaten by Inter and AC Milan yesterday. Juve matched their results today with the win against Atalanta.

This means AS Roma and Atalanta are almost certainly out of the race for the top four places now and Juve, Inter, AC Milan and Lazio are the clubs left to fight for the remaining three spots, Football Italia reports.

Juve FC Says

Our players responded when they had to and we are proud of them for the performance they delivered in that game.

We expect them to do well in the season’s remaining fixtures and seal the second spot on the league table even before the season’s final day.

Fans also want a good run in Europe, which means winning the Europa League and we will support them to earn a victory in the game against Sevilla in the semi-final.