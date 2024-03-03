Ahead of this evening’s away clash against Napoli, the official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts.

First of all, the Partenopei conceded more goals against the Old Lady in Serie A (226) than any other club.

This season, the Bianconeri have found the back of the net from corner kicks on seven occasions, with the most recent being Daniele Rugani’s last-gasp winner against Frosinone.

Tonight’s encounter will pit the two Serie A players who attempted the most shots against one another. We’re talking about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (88) and Dusan Vlahovic (81).

Speaking of the Serbian bomber, the source notes that he scored 37% of Juve’s goals this season. This is the highest percentage among all Serie A clubs, suggesting that the team has become too dependent on the 24-year-old’s goals.

On another note, two Juventus players scored their first-ever Serie A goals against Napoli. They are club captain Danilo (on his debut in 2019) and Andrea Cambiaso (during his time at Genoa).

When it comes to earning away points this season, Juventus (27) are only second in this regard behind league leaders Inter (35).

For their part, Napoli have been pitiful at home this season, collecting only 18 points. They stand 14th in Serie A in this regard.

This will also be a special occasion for several Juventus stars, including Federico Gatti who scored his last Serie A goal on December 8th against the Italian champions. This proved to be the solitary goal of the reverse fixture.

Moreover, Federico Chiesa has made more Serie A starts against Napoli than any other opponent (12). He scored two goals and provided as many assists in the process.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik played 93 games and scored 38 goals in Serie A for Napoli between 2016 and 2020.