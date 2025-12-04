SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 18: Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus celebrates with Federico Gatti after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Sevilla FC and Juventus at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 18, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Gatti are both set to go under the knife on the same day, albeit at different times and locations.

Just when the treatment room at Continassa was beginning to empty, the Bianconeri suffered back-to-back blows in the space of three days.

On Sunday, Vlahovic hurt himself while attempting a shot on target during the 2-1 victory over Cagliari in the 13th round of Serie A.

The Serbian had to be helped off the pitch by members of the medical staff before being replaced by Jonathan David. It was later revealed that the striker suffered a high-grade tear in the adductor.

Dusan Vlahovic & Federico Gatti will have operations on Thursday

On Tuesday, the injury bug hit Gatti, who had only just returned to the starting lineup following a brief illness. The defender hurt his knee during the second half of the Coppa Italia Round of 16 contest against Udinese.

According to Sky Sport Italia, both players will undergo surgery on Thursday, starting with Gatti, whose operation is scheduled in the morning.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

The Italian’s surgery will take place in Nantes, and it will be conducted by Dr Sonnery-Cottet, a renowned orthopaedic expert in the sports world.

In the afternoon, it will be Vlahovic’s turn to go under the knife. His operation will take place in London.

The effects of Vlahovic & Gatti’s absence

While the players’ recovery times remain uncertain at this stage, they’re definitely staring at multiple months on the sidelines.

Hence, they’ll skip what will be a crucial period for the club, especially following the recent managerial change. This period will also be packed with important fixtures in three different competitions.

It remains to be seen whether their absences will prompt the club to change their January plans, as signing a new midfielder was supposedly the main objective.