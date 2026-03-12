Juventus are making significant progress in their quest to secure the services of Dusan Vlahovic beyond the current campaign.

The Serbian’s departure appeared to be a foregone conclusion at one point, but the landscape has drastically changed over the past few weeks, with both parties deciding to prolong their collaboration.

Therefore, the 26-year-old’s father and agent have arrived in Turin in recent days for a new, and potentially decisive, round of talks.

Juventus & Dusan Vlahovic ironing out their contract agreement

According to Tuttosport, the negotiations between Juventus and Vlahovic have been ‘constant’ and ‘extensive’, as the white smoke is expected to emerge soon enough.

As the Turin-based newspaper tells it, the Bianconeri’s initial offer for the striker fell just below €6 million. This figure doesn’t even represent half of the player’s current net salary (€12 million).

Nevertheless, the two parties are working on including significant bonuses and add-ons, which would raise the Serbian’s earnings if he can deliver the goals on a consistent basis. Moreover, Vlahovic would be handsomely rewarded if he could help the club secure a spot in the Champions League.

This sort of clause is certainly not a novelty in the sport, but Juventus have apparently been emphasising the importance of player performances in their contract negotiations since Damien Comolli arrived at the club.

Vlahovic itching to be back on the pitch

While the striker’s entourage is currently engaged in direct talks with the Juventus directors, Vlahovic is solely focused on the pitch, as he can finally see the light after spending more than three months on the sidelines.

The former Fiorentina man has returned to group training this week, and he’s been finding the back of the net in the mini matches.

Vlahovic is expected to be called up for Saturday’s away fixture against Udinese, but he’s unlikely to earn an immediate starting role.