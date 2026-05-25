Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is still running on an expiring contract, but the two parties have yet to rule out an agreement on a renewal.

The Bianconeri tried to replace the Serbian last summer by acquiring Jonathan David and Lois Openda, but neither was able to fill the gap.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina star remained the ultimate first choice for Luciano Spalletti, at least when he was fit enough to play.

Juventus plan to meet Dusan Vlahovic this week

Vlahovic made his return from injury in the last four games of the season, and managed to score four goals, including a brace against Torino on the final day of the season.

Sadly for Juventus, the 26-year-old exploits weren’t enough to earn a place in next season’s edition of the Champions League, so they will have to settle for a Europa League spot.

Nevertheless, the club still intends to build a strong and competitive squad, and Spalletti has made it clear that keeping Vlahovic in Turin should be a priority.

According to Sport Mediaset via TuttoJuve, the club’s management has scheduled a new meeting with the player’s father, Milos Vlahovic.

The two parties are still trying to reach an accord on a new contract. This remains possible, especially since the Serbian has yet to receive a lucrative offer from elsewhere.

Financial gap & Juve’s doubts

La Gazzetta dello Sport also delves into the situation, describing it as an ‘arm-wrestling’ contest between the striker and the Italian club.

The pink newspaper reveals that Vlahovic is only willing to reduce his salary from his current €12 million per year to €8 million per year.

On the other hand, Juventus aren’t willing to go beyond their self-imposed salary cap of €7 million, which is the figure Kenan Yildiz currently earns.

The source also notes that Vlahovic’s recent exploits could convince Juventus to push harder to secure a deal, but it may also attract other suitors.

Finally, GdS believes that the striker’s capabilities are not in doubt, but the club is concerned about his shaky physical condition over the past few seasons.