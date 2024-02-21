The 2023/24 Serie A games season has been very exciting. After failing to win the Scudetto in the past three years, Juventus has come back on track. The Old Lady maintained a position between first and second in the table for most of the season. However, to continue their impressive run this season, they must face off with Atalanta, a side that’s also in outstanding form.

Juventus vs Atalanta will kick off on March 3, 2024, and will be the second league fixture involving the two teams this season. Keep reading as we analyze the football match and provide predictions and betting tips covering which team will have the upper hand.

Head-to-Head Record

Since both teams have been playing first-level Italian football for years, Juventus and Atalanta have quite a rich H2H history. Both teams have played a total of 50 matches so far. The club in Turin boasts of being the better side by a mile. Particularly, Juventus won 31 times against Atalanta in all competitions, and there have been 13 draws. Atalanta only won six times.

Looking at all H2H records, it’s no surprise why many forecasts from experts always pick Juventus to win their fixtures against Atalanta. “Old Signora” always gets the highest odds. However, the latest results introduce a whole different twist.

In their last five games against each other, both have recorded four draws. Juventus only won once. Four of the five matches were official Serie A fixtures, while one was a friendly.

Surprisingly, Atalanta’s most recent loss against Juventus came at home, in the Gewiss Stadium. La Dea fell short by two goals, courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic and IIing-Junior. Both goals came in the second half.

The first league fixture between both in Serie A this season ended in a goalless draw. Many odds by bookmakers had suggested there’ll be one away win for this match. However, neither side could put the ball in the back of the net despite a total of 20 shots. The game was played at Gewiss Stadium, so we would say The Old Lady was satisfied with getting no points.

Tactical Analysis

Regarding tactics, the coaching staff at Atalanta and Juventus take quite varying approaches. This mainly involves the probable lineups and player formations per matchday. In soccer, how teams are set up on paper always affects their performance during their playtime on the pitch.

In turn, the team plays the 3-5-2 formation, which prioritizes midfielders and wingbacks. Also, there are two strikers upfront. In contrast, La Dea retains the 3-4-2-1 when they hit the field. It’s an adjusted variant of the 3-4-3 formation. Rather than three forwards in adjacent positions, Atalanta fields just one up front and two supporting strikers behind.

Atalanta’s tactics for the game put them at an advantage during their offensive launch. The team plays with two attacking midfielders, who create more chances for the lone striker. Plus, the midfielders could quickly drop and contribute defensively. The team’s tactics are the primary reason they recorded many goals in several matches while conceding few.

With a 3-5-2 formation, Juventus is centred around controlling the midfield. They have solid reasons, anyway, because no dedicated striker plays for the team. Instead, the pair of Vlahovic and Chiesa up front are more attacking midfielders than strikers. The team’s tactics will explain why they’ve struggled with scoring in their past fixtures. Notably, Juventus lost by a lone goal against Inter Milan and Udinese in February.

Nevertheless, neither Juventus nor the competing side struggle to create chances during their Serie A games. The Old Lady gets an average of around 12 attempts per match, with approximately five on target. Similarly, La Dea attackers manage to record up to 15 shots in each fixture, with up to six on target.

Key Players to Watch

According to recent forecasts from experts and betting sites, the standout player to watch out for in the match between these teams is Vlahovic. The Serbian international is in massive goal-scoring form. Atalanta will have to up their defence if he makes probable lineups in the upcoming fixture.

He has found the back of the net 12 times this season and currently ranks second on the top scorer chart. Only Inter’s Lautauro Martinez boasts more.

Dusan Vlahovic remains a significant contributor to The Old Lady’s success this season. Having scored 12 times, the player has contributed to 33.33% of its league goals. There’s no argument that the Turin Club would struggle to maintain their high position on the table. For emphasis, Chiesa is Juventus’s second-highest goal scorer. He has only found the net six times in 19 Serie A events.

For Atalanta, the star player to watch is, surprisingly, full-back Davide Zappacosta. He’s remained a force to be reckoned with in La Dea’s defence this season. Thanks to his prowess, this club regularly concedes a few goals per game.

Interestingly, Davide Zappacosta also contributes to his side’s offensive. As a full-back, the player could easily move forward to support during counterattacks. The Italian recently scored in Atalanta’s match against Genoa, which ended in a 4-1 victory.

Another instrumental player for La Dea is Charles De Ketelaere. The Belgian has put up impressive performances for Atalanta in all competitions this season. In Serie A alone, he has six assists, which puts him in fourth place according to the chart. The attacking midfielder may help his side create goal-scoring chances come March 3rd.

Predictions and Betting Odds

For fans of Italian football living around the world and looking for detailed analysis and betting tips, American soccer betting sites offer some interesting options for the upcoming Juventus vs Atalanta match. Considering tactics, latest performances, and probable lineups, here are predictions to note for upcoming fixtures between Juventus and Atalanta:

Juventus to win or draw: Since the game will be played at Allianz Stadium, The Old Lady will likely capitalize on the home advantage. Additionally, they will have more drive to win the match and continue fighting to win the Scudetto.

Vlahovic to score: The attacking midfielder has stayed in concrete goal-scoring form this season. After the Juventus vs Atalanta match kicks off, he’s likely to be on the scoresheet if The Old Lady gets a goal.

Under 3:5: Recent matches between both sides have low scores. The attacking prowess of both sides might be better at this moment, but there’s still a lower probability of a high-scoring match. Hence, the prediction is that there’ll be three goals at most.

Over 5.5 Corners: For its overall average, its records around 5 corners per game. For Atalanta, it’s approximately 6. So, combined, both teams get up to 11 corners. You could place a safe bet by predicting the game to have more than half the average.

You can follow the above football predictions while betting with bookmakers. However, note that they’re only meant for guidelines to help you make better picks when wagering on this Juventus vs Atalanta fixture.

Conclusion

In summary, the upcoming clash between Atalanta and Juventus promises another exciting event in the Serie A season. Recent performances indicate a more balanced contest despite Juventus’ historical dominance. Predictions suggest a closely contested match, with Juventus likely benefiting from home advantage and Vlahovic’s goal-scoring form. Regardless of the outcome, fans can anticipate an enthralling encounter on March 3rd, showcasing the unpredictable nature of football. To bet on the game, you can count on our expert betting tips. However, make sure you gamble responsibly, as anything could happen on the pitch.