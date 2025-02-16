Juventus and Inter have released their official starting lineups for Sunday’s much-anticipated Derby d’Italia. The contest kicks off at 20:45.

The two sides shared the spoils in the opposite fixture at San Siro, while the neutrals simply enjoyed the show as the old rivals traded blows for 90 minutes with the final result showing 4-4. So it remains to be seen if there will be a winner this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

But before the big clash begins, let’s take a look at the two clubs’ starting lineups.

Thiago Motta has decided to make some changes in personnel, especially in midfield and on the wings.

Teun Koopmeiners returns to the starting lineup, joining Weston McKennie who preserves his spot following his convincing midweek outing against PSV Eindhoven.

On the other hand, Manuel Locatelli will be rested, while Douglas Luiz is out with an injury. Hence, Khephren Thuram will start as a defensive midfielder.

Francisco Conceicao is another one who makes his way back to the starting XI. The Portuguese should start on the right wing with Nico Gonzalez taking the opposite flank. Randal Kolo Muani will spearhead the charge once more, thus keeping Dusan Vlahovic on the bench.

The backline will remain mostly intact with Timothy Weah on the right and Federico Gatti and Renato Veiga in the centre. However, Nicolo Savona returns to replace Lloyd Kelly who fell ill in recent days.

On the opposite side, Simone Inzaghi is fielding his strongest available starting lineup. With Marus Thuram not fully fit, Mehdi Taremi will connect with Lautaro Martinez upfront supported by Federico Dimarco and Denzel Dumfries on the wings, while the tried-and-test trio of Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will start in midfield.

Juventus XI (4-1-4-1): Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Savona; Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez; Kolo Muani.

Inter XI (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Taremi.