On Sunday night, Juventus and Inter will lock horns for the campaign’s second edition of the Derby d’Italia. While the two sides shared the spoils in a dramatic 4-4 at San Siro, both will be aiming for the bragging rights this time around.

But with a decisive Champions League play-off contest to negotiate in just three days, Thiago Motta will be looking to add some fresh legs to his lineup.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus boss will be making a few tactical tweaks on the wings and in the middle of the park.

The pink newspaper tips Khephren Thuram to play as a defensive midfielder in a 4-1-4-1 formation, while Teun Koopmeinrs returns to the starting lineup to play in a more advanced role in midfield alongside Weston McKennie who preserves his spot following his heroics on Tuesday against PSV Eindhoven. Douglas Luiz picked up an injury while Manuel Locatelli could be rested.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

On the wings, Francisco Conceicao is expected to start for the first time in weeks following an impressive cameo in the Champions League. Nicolas Gonzalez should take the left wing, thus dropping Kenan Yildiz to the bench alongside Samuel Mbangula.

Randal Kolo Muani will start in attack as usual, while Nicolo Savona is the only expected change at the back. The Italian should replace Lloyd Kelly on the left flank, while Timothy Weah, Federico Gatti and Renato Veiga keep their spots ahead of Michele Di Gregorio.

On the other hand, Simone Inzaghi will maintain his tried-and-tested 3-5-2, but Marcus Thuram remains a major doubt following a recent knock. Hence, Mehdi Taremi is the favourite to start alongside Lautaro Martinez, while the rest of the lineup remains intact.

Juventus Probable XI (4-1-4-1): Di Gregorio; Weah, Gatti, Veiga, Savona; Thuram; Conceicao, McKennie, Koopmeiners, Gonzalez; Kolo Muani.

Inter Probable XI (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi (De Vrij), Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Taremi (Thuram).