On Sunday evening, Juventus and Milan will clash heads in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Serie A calendar.

The Bianconeri will host their former manager, Max Allegri, and his Rossoneri band at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The contest kicks off at 20:45 CET.

But while Milan’s starting lineup is more or less predictable, Igor Tudor is facing a few selection headaches.

How will Juventus line up against Milan

Juve’s No.1 Michele Di Gregorio will retake his place between the posts after being rested in the Champions League encounter against Villarreal. Therefore, Mattia Perin will be dropped to the bench.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly will start at the back, as Gleison Bremer remains unavailable. Joao Mario and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to take the wings in the 3-4-2-1 formation.

While Khephren Thuram is back in the squad, the source still tips Weston McKennie to start alongside Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

Weston McKennie (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Following his mid-week heroics, Francisco Conceicao will regain his starting berth in the attacking trident, starting alongside Kenan Yildiz.

But while Sky tips Dusan Vlahovic to lead the line, La Gazzetta dello Sport believes Jonathan David will get the nod once more, despite his disappointing showing in Spain.

Moreover, the pink newspaper expects Kalulu to start as right wingback instead of Joao Mario, with Daniele Rugani filling in at the back.

Max Allegri to rely on golden midfield trio

On the other hand, Allegri should maintain his tried-and-trusted 3-5-2 formation that allowed his team to climb to the Serie A summit.

The in-form Christian Pulisic should start up front alongside Santi Gimenez, while Adrien Rabiot joins Luka Modric and Youssouf Fofana in what has emerged as a splendid midfield trio.

Juventus Probable XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Gatti, Kelly; Joao Mario (Rugani), Locatelli, McKennie, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Vlahovic

Milan Probable XI (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Modric, Rabiot, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Gimenez