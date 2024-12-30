The Italian Super Cup showdown between Juventus and Milan will be headlined by a surprising family reunion between Francisco Conceicao and his father Sergio.

Both clubs have been enduring a disappointing start to the season, training behind in the race for the Scudetto title while also finding themselves outside of the Top Four.

But while Thiago Motta still holds a firm position at Juventus and is expected to remain in his post at least until the end of the season (unless you take Antonio Cassano’s word), Milan have decided to wield the axe on Paulo Fonseca’s tenure, making the shocking decision last night following their 1-1 draw against Roma at San Siro.

Nevertheless, it appeared as if the Rossoneri had it all planned beforehand as evidenced by the swift emergence of a ready-made replacement.

Sergio Conceicao is expected to land in Milano to take the reins from his compatriot, reveals Calciomercato. He has been on the shelf since leaving Porto at the end of last season following a memorable seven-year tenure with the Portuguese giants.

But as fate would have it, the 50-year-old’s first match in charge will pit him against his son Francisco who has now cemented himself as a bonafide star and a fan favourite among Juventus supporters.

The two Serie A giants will clash heads in Riyadh on Friday in the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup. The winner will progress to the final to take one either Inter or Atalanta the following Monday.

Juventus progressed to the tournament as Coppa Italia winners, while Milan finished as the runners-up for their crosstown rivals Inter in the Scudetto race.

It should also be noted that Conceicao Sr. isn’t exactly a newcomer to Italian football, as his playing career included stints at Parma, Lazio and Inter.