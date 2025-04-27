Juventus beat Monza 2-0 this evening at the Allianz Stadium to reignite their Champions League bid. This is our players’ rating.

Michele di Gregorio – 7.0

He pulled off at least one superb save and was available when the team needed him for distribution.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

Despite being in good form recently, he was the Juve defender who performed the least well.

Renato Veiga – 7.5

What a fantastic player Veiga is, and he keeps improving every time you watch him. He knows when to make a tackle and when to play the pass.

Lloyd Kelly – 7.0

Kelly delivered an assured performance, just as he has done for much of this season.

Weston McKennie – 7.0

He played as the right wing-back and delivered a good performance, knowing when to move out wide and when to move infield.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

Locatelli led by example, picking the right passes and helping the defence to close down openings.

Khephren Thuram – 8.5

Thuram was the best Juventus player on the pitch, and he was rewarded with an assist.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

This was a much better showing from Cambiaso than he produced against Parma in midweek.

Kenan Yildiz – 3.0

His red card could have cost the team the points and he has to learn from that.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5

Gonzalez was industrious and was rewarded with a goal, having contested the most duels by a Juventus player.

Randal Kolo Muani – 8.0

He rewarded Igor Tudor with a goal and he had the most touches in the opposition box, which could have led to more goals.

Substitutes

Timothy Weah – 6.0

He replaced Andrea Cambiaso and helped Juve to maintain a threat on the break.

Nicolo Savona – 6.0

He came on in place of Thuram and did not do much to help Juve get the next goal.

Alberto Costa – 6.0

It is good that he now gets game time, but he only helped the team to see out the win.