Juventus beat Monza 2-0 this evening at the Allianz Stadium to reignite their Champions League bid. This is our players’ rating.
Michele di Gregorio – 7.0
He pulled off at least one superb save and was available when the team needed him for distribution.
Pierre Kalulu – 6.5
Despite being in good form recently, he was the Juve defender who performed the least well.
Renato Veiga – 7.5
What a fantastic player Veiga is, and he keeps improving every time you watch him. He knows when to make a tackle and when to play the pass.
Lloyd Kelly – 7.0
Kelly delivered an assured performance, just as he has done for much of this season.
Weston McKennie – 7.0
He played as the right wing-back and delivered a good performance, knowing when to move out wide and when to move infield.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.5
Locatelli led by example, picking the right passes and helping the defence to close down openings.
Khephren Thuram – 8.5
Thuram was the best Juventus player on the pitch, and he was rewarded with an assist.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
This was a much better showing from Cambiaso than he produced against Parma in midweek.
Kenan Yildiz – 3.0
His red card could have cost the team the points and he has to learn from that.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 7.5
Gonzalez was industrious and was rewarded with a goal, having contested the most duels by a Juventus player.
Randal Kolo Muani – 8.0
He rewarded Igor Tudor with a goal and he had the most touches in the opposition box, which could have led to more goals.
Substitutes
Timothy Weah – 6.0
He replaced Andrea Cambiaso and helped Juve to maintain a threat on the break.
Nicolo Savona – 6.0
He came on in place of Thuram and did not do much to help Juve get the next goal.
Alberto Costa – 6.0
It is good that he now gets game time, but he only helped the team to see out the win.
