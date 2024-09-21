Juventus were held to a goalless draw by Napoli in Serie A today. This is our players’ rating
Michele di Gregorio – 6.5
Made an excellent save towards the end of the first half and contributed well to building play from the back.
Nicolo Savona – 7.0
Justified his selection over Danilo with a solid defensive performance and troubled Napoli when pushing forward.
Pierre Kalulu – 6.5
Looked composed in the centre-back role and will likely earn more appearances in that position.
Gleison Bremer – 8.0
Juventus’ standout performer. Tasked with marking Romelu Lukaku, Bremer was up to the challenge, effectively neutralising the Belgian striker.
Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0
A strong showing at left-back, frequently pushing forward to cause Napoli problems with his runs.
Manuel Locatelli – 7.0
Continued his resurgence with a commanding display in midfield. Shielded the defence well and initiated attacks swiftly.
Weston McKennie – 6.5
Solid performance in his second consecutive start, maintaining consistency and avoiding mistakes.
Nicolas Gonzalez – 6.5
Not as impactful as he was against PSV, but still posed questions to Napoli’s defence with his movement and positioning.
Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0
Another good all-around display. Comfortable drifting wide and unlucky not to have scored.
Kenan Yildiz – 7.5
The young talent continues to shine, playing with the poise of a veteran. His directness and creativity consistently troubled Napoli.
Dusan Vlahovic – 5.0
Struggled to make an impact and was substituted earlier than expected. He desperately needs to find a scoring run.
Substitutes
Timothy Weah – 6.0
A surprising replacement for Vlahovic, but had little opportunity to showcase his speed.
Khephren Thuram – N/A
Came on too late to make a meaningful impact.
