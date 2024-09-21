Juventus were held to a goalless draw by Napoli in Serie A today. This is our players’ rating

Michele di Gregorio – 6.5

Made an excellent save towards the end of the first half and contributed well to building play from the back.

Nicolo Savona – 7.0

Justified his selection over Danilo with a solid defensive performance and troubled Napoli when pushing forward.

Pierre Kalulu – 6.5

Looked composed in the centre-back role and will likely earn more appearances in that position.

Gleison Bremer – 8.0

Juventus’ standout performer. Tasked with marking Romelu Lukaku, Bremer was up to the challenge, effectively neutralising the Belgian striker.

Andrea Cambiaso – 7.0

A strong showing at left-back, frequently pushing forward to cause Napoli problems with his runs.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.0

Continued his resurgence with a commanding display in midfield. Shielded the defence well and initiated attacks swiftly.

Weston McKennie – 6.5

Solid performance in his second consecutive start, maintaining consistency and avoiding mistakes.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 6.5

Not as impactful as he was against PSV, but still posed questions to Napoli’s defence with his movement and positioning.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7.0

Another good all-around display. Comfortable drifting wide and unlucky not to have scored.

Kenan Yildiz – 7.5

The young talent continues to shine, playing with the poise of a veteran. His directness and creativity consistently troubled Napoli.

Dusan Vlahovic – 5.0

Struggled to make an impact and was substituted earlier than expected. He desperately needs to find a scoring run.

Substitutes

Timothy Weah – 6.0

A surprising replacement for Vlahovic, but had little opportunity to showcase his speed.

Khephren Thuram – N/A

Came on too late to make a meaningful impact.