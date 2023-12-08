In the most anticipated battle of Serie A Round 15, Juventus will host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Friday night.

The Bianconeri will be looking to maintain pace with league leaders Inter while the Partenopei are hellbent on rebounding from their horrific defeat against the Nerazzurri last weekend.

So how will the two sides line up for the big tilt?

According to La Gazzetta della Sport, Juventus captain Danilo will make his return to the starting formation.

The Brazilian played in the second half against Monza as a defensive midfielder but will now reclaim his usual berth at the back alongside Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti.

Moreover, Manuel Locatelli will also overcome his rib fracture to feature from the get-go. The Italian will operate as a Regista in between Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot.

The rest of the formation should remain intact from the previous weekend, with Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic on the wings, and Dusan Vlahovic spearheading the charge alongside Federico Chiesa.

On the other hand, Walter Mazzarri should maintain his 4-3-3 line-up led by Victor Osimhen. Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should accompany the Nigerian up front, while Stanislav Lobotak acts as a deep-lying playmaker.

Juventus XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Napoli XI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus (Ostigard), Natan; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski (Elmas); Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia