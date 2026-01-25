On Sunday evening, Juventus and Napoli will cross paths for the second time this season. While the Partenopei prevailed at the Stadio Maradona, the Bianconeri will be keen to return the favour at the Allianz Stadium.

The Turin-based giants received an important midweek boost after beating Benfica in the Champions League, but another domestic slip-up would be a painful blow, having lost their previous Serie A contest in Cagliari.

So, how will the two teams line up this evening?

Francisco Conceicao the favourite to join Yildiz & David in Juventus attack

According to Sky Sport Italia, Luciano Spalletti will maintain his 4-2-3-1 formation, with Michele Di Gregorio starting in goal behind an intact defensive line. Lloyd Kelly and Gleison Bremer will combine once more, flanked by Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso.

In the middle of the park, Khephren Thuram will certainly keep his place following his heroics on Wednesday, starting alongside club captain Manuel Locatelli.

Weston McKennie is tipped to play as an attacking midfielder, with Kenan Yildiz to his left, and a returning Francisco Conceicao on the right.

Francisco Conceicao (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

The Portuguese missed a couple of weeks of action due to a slight muscle issue, but he made his return to action in the second half against Benfica, and produced a decent cameo.

Finally, Jonathan David will keep his starting berth in attack, at least prior to the imminent arrival of Youssef En-Nesyri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting the same lineup, but leaves a 40% chance for Fabio Miretti to start instead of Conceicao. In this case, the young Italian would operate as an attacking midfielder, with McKennie switching to the right wing.

Rasmus Hojlund spearheads makeshift Napoli lineup

On the other hand, Rasmus Hojlund is expected to lead Napoli’s 3-4-3 formation, flanked by Antonio Vergara and Eljif Elmas, in what will be a makeshift attack.

Antonio Conte will rely on Stanislav Lobotka and Scott McTominay in the double pivot, with Miguel Gutierrez and Leonardo Spinazzola occupying the wing-back slots.

Juventus Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Di Gregorio; Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly, Cambiaso; Locatelli, Thuram; Conceicao (Miretti), McKennie, Yildiz; David

Napoli Probable XI (3-4-3): Milinkovic-Savic (Meret); Di Lorenzo, Buongiorno, Juan Jesus; Gutierrez, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Vergara, Hojlund, Elmas