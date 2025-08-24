Juventus will play their first competitive fixture of the season on Sunday evening, when they host Parma on the opening day of Serie A.

Igor Tudor will be looking to avenge himself against the team that handed him his first defeat as Juventus coach last season, while 30-year-old Carlos Cuesta will be aiming for a managerial debut to remember.

So how will the two teams line up when they clash heads at the Allianz Stadium this evening?

Tudor will maintain his tried-and-trusted 3-4-2-1 formation from last season, with only limited changes.

Two Juventus debutants expected to start

Michele Di Gregorio will obviously start between the sticks, while Gleison Bremer will play his first Serie A contest in almost 11 months. The Brazilian will marshal the backline, with Lloyd Kelly to his left and Pierre Kalulu on the right side of the three-man backline. The latter is the favourite to get the nod ahead of Federico Gatti.

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

In the middle of the park, club captain Manuel Locatelli is expected to ward off competition from Teun Koopmeiners to lead the troops, and he’ll be joined by Khephren Thuram in the middle of the park.

Andrea Cambiaso will retain his role on the left flank, while Joao Mario is expected to earn his Serie A debut, even though Nico Gonzalez will try to challenge him for a starting spot on the right wing.

Finally, Jonathan David will spearhead the charge on his Juventus bow, supported by the flashy duo of Francisco Conceicao and Kenan Yildiz.

Juventus vs Parma – Expected lineups

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio, Kalulu, Bremer, Kelly; Joao Mario, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; David

Parma (3-5-2): Suzuki; Del Prato, Circati, Valenti; Lovik, Bernabe, Keita, Ordonez, Valeri; Almqvist, Pellegrino