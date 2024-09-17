Juventus earned a 3-1 win against PSV, beginning their Champions League with a win. Here are our player ratings.

Michele di Gregorio – 7.0

Had a solid defence in front of him, but when he was called into action he was on hand to make a save. He will be gutted not to have kept a clean sheet and was good with his feet.

Andrea Cambiaso – 6.5

He didn’t look too comfortable as a left-back, but he played his role to help the team win. Thiago Motta must find his best position soon.

Gleison Bremer – 7.5

He was solid at the back as usual and made the in-form Luuk de Jong insignificant till the Dutchman was subbed off.

Federico Gatti – 7.0

He played a great game, matched the PSV attackers for pace, and won his ground and aerial duels. He didn’t look happy when he was subbed off.

Pierre Kalulu – 7.0

He continues to show why Motta called to convince him to move Juve, as he made attacking runs at the right time and was solid when needed at the back.

Manuel Locatelli – 7.5

This was one of his best performances this season, as he keeps getting better. He protected the defence like a warrior and made PSV attackers scared of coming close to him.

Weston McKennie – 8.5

He is back in the starting XI and proved why he should stay in it for the next few weeks with a solid performance and a goal.

Teun Koopmeiners – 7

He is beginning to get used to his new teammates, and this was an improved performance from the last game. It would have been better if he had taken one of his chances.

Kenan Yildiz – 8.0

He took his goal well and was a constant threat to PSV when he had the ball. That number 10 shirt certainly looks good on him.

Dusan Vlahovic – 6.5

It was not Vlahovic’s night as he struggled to find the back of the net despite being handed several chances, but he provided a fine assist for Gonzalez.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 8.5

It was a solid night for the Argentinian, who scored and assisted. This is the type of performance that made Juve splash the cash to sign him.

Substitutes

Danilo 6.5

Solid performance after coming off the bench as he kept PSV at bay despite a late goal for the Dutchmen.

Khephren Thuram – 6.0

Took some time to get used to the pace of the game and helped Juventus to retain possession and dominance.

Nicolo Fagioli – 6.5

Kept moving around in midfield and worked hard to help Juventus find a fourth goal, but was unsuccessful.

Timothy Weah – 6.0

Tried to get Juve that fourth goal, but it was PSV who scored the next time.

Douglas Luiz – 6.0

Helped the Bianconeri to keep possession of the ball and see out the game before that late PSV strike.