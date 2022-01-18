Juventus vs Sampdoria: An expected duel between Bianconeri youngsters

On Tuesday night, Juventus will launch their Coppa Italia campaign as the competition’s defending champions.

The Bianconeri’s first challenge will come in a round of 16 fixture against Sampdoria at the Allianz Stadium.

With key players missing on both sides for a variety of reasons, the stage could be set for a duel between some of the Old Lady’s own youngsters, as told by ilBianconero.

In Max Allegri’s corner, Kaio Jorge could start upfront instead of Paulo Dybala, while Koni De Winter covers in an unusual center back role due to an emergency at the back.

On the opposite side, Radu Dragusin will defend the Blucerchiati’s colors against his parent club.

The source speaks of two dues.

The first is a literal one, as Kaio and Dragusin will surely cross paths at some point, as the Romanian will be slotted at the back against the Juventus strikers.

But there will also be another personal challenge from distance between Dragusin and De Winter. Both youngsters are now 19, and they first landed in Turin back in 2018 from Regal Bucharest and Zulte Weregem respectively.

While the two started with the Juventus U17 side, the Romanian climbed the ranks a little faster, making his senior debut under the tutelage of Andrea Pirlo last season.

Nevertheless, the Belgian isn’t too far behind, making his own senior debut this term and is beginning to earn Allegri’s trust.

Let’s see which youngster will shine the most tonight.