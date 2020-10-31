Juventus vs Sarri: some interesting details

Juventus and Maurizio Sarri have been talking over the termination of his contract for some time now.

The Italian was fired by the Bianconeri this summer after he failed to get them past the round of 16 of the Champions League.

The former Chelsea manager had been given a two-year deal at the start of last season with the option of another campaign.

His sacking means that Juve will have to compensate him for the remaining year and he was also due a fee if the option of the third year wasn’t renewed, Tuttosport has revealed.

The report now claims that Sarri is keen to get his contract terminated by mutual consent so that he can get back to work with another team.

Juventus has agreed to pay the remaining wages on his deal for the rest of this season, but he will waive the fee due for not getting a third campaign.

Furthermore, the Bianconeri also wants him to agree to them paying the remaining wages for this season in the next campaign and not now.

Both parties will continue to negotiate for the release of the Italian, at the moment, no agreement has been reached.