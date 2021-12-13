Juventus vs Villarreal is a historic meeting, here is why

Juventus has been drawn against Spanish side Villarreal in the last 16 of the Champions League.

This isn’t the first time they will face a Spanish opponent but interestingly, it is the first meeting between the clubs.

Opta reveals the Bianconeri has faced Spanish clubs on 66 occasions, yet this will be the first time they have drawn Villarreal.

Juve has beaten their opponents from Spain on 25 occasions and lost 25 times as well as picking up 16 draws.

Opta Paolo tweeted: “This is the first meeting between Juventus and Villarreal in the European club competitions – Juventus have faced 66 times Spanish teams in the UEFA competitions: 25 wins, 16 draws and 25 defeats. New.”

Juve FC Says

Villarreal looks like an easy draw for Juventus on paper but underestimating the Spaniards could be costly for the Bianconeri.

Their manager Unai Emery knows how to make progress in Europe and won the Europa League last season.

The former Arsenal boss will look to impress top European clubs when his team takes on Juve in this fixture.

Juventus has struggled to get past the last 16 in the last two seasons, but Max Allegri has reached the final of the competition twice with the Bianconeri.

Allegri’s team has shown they know how to beat an opponent in the competition, even though they are having a poor season domestically.

Fans should be optimistic that we can at least beat Villarreal, but the players cannot be complacent in the fixture.