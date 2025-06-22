After beating Al Ain in their opening match of the Club World Cup, Juventus can secure progression to the next round of the competition with a victory over Wydad this evening.

The Bianconeri approached their first match with purpose and were rewarded with a comprehensive 5-0 win against the club from the United Arab Emirates. It was a result that demonstrated both their quality and intent as they sought to make a strong impact in the tournament.

Their next fixture sees them face Wydad, one of Africa’s representatives, and it is a match in which they are again considered favourites. Despite the apparent gap in recent form, Juventus will be aware that each team in the competition is likely to improve as it progresses. A more challenging contest should be expected as the stakes increase and clubs grow into the rhythm of the tournament.

Juventus in Strong Form Under Tudor

Juventus come into this encounter with confidence, having remained unbeaten in their last six competitive matches, with four of those ending in victory. Since Igor Tudor took over as manager, they have been steadily building momentum and have suffered only one defeat, a narrow loss to Parma two months ago. That consistency has allowed the squad to develop a sense of balance and cohesion, which has been visible in their recent performances.

As they prepare to face Wydad, the Bianconeri will look to build on their opening performance while maintaining the discipline that has become a feature under Tudor’s management. The players are expected to approach the match with professionalism and focus, knowing that a win will secure a place in the knockout phase.

(Getty Images)

Wydad Under Pressure to Respond

Wydad, on the other hand, have arrived at the competition in poor form. They have lost four of their last five matches and will need a significant improvement to stay in the tournament. A defeat in this fixture would eliminate them from contention, so they will be highly motivated to compete and resist the pressure posed by Juventus.

On paper, Juventus are the stronger side and will enter the match as favourites. However, Wydad will not be expected to concede easily, especially with their tournament hopes at stake. Both clubs are preparing with urgency, aware that only one side can take a decisive step forward tonight.

Prediction

Juventus 2-0 Wydad AC