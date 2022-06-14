Destiny Udogie’s future could be decided in the coming days as Juventus tries to add him to their squad.

The 19-year-old was one of the finest young players in Italy in the last campaign, which he spent on loan at Udinese from Verona.

He did so well that Juve now considers him a possible successor to Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri have been improving their squad with younger players, and this approach makes him an ideal signing for them.

The player’s entourage is listening to offers, and one of them is from his loan club, Udinese.

Sky Sports, as reported by Calciomercato, says his agent has travelled to London to hold talks with the Pozzo family regarding a possible permanent transfer to The Little Zebras.

Juve is waiting in the wings and hoping to steal a march on them to sign the defender of Nigerian heritage.

Juve FC Says

Udogie did very well in the just-concluded campaign, and he will be a fine addition to our team.

Judging by the number of matches he has played already, he looks more comfortable on the field than Juve’s current second choice, Luca Pellegrini.

If we add him to our squad now, his development might be affected if he doesn’t start playing immediately, so he probably needs another year at a different club.