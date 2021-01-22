Juventus waiting anxiously to see what happens with Chiesa

Calciomercato says that Juventus is worried about the injury that Federico Chiesa suffered in their game against Napoli.

The Italian couldn’t play more than 45 minutes as the Bianconeri beat Napoli 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup.

He is now set to be examined to know the extent of the injury that he has suffered, according to the report.

It says that the injury is to the same left ankle that Pedro Obiang kicked at when Juventus faced Sassuolo.

Chiesa has emerged as an important member of the current Juventus team, even though he only joined them in the summer.

He has earned a place in the club’s attack, and his absence for even a single game would be felt.

The report says that the Bianconeri’s doctors will have a look at him ahead of their next game against Bologna on Sunday to determine if he would be fit enough to play.

Juve has had to deal with constant injuries to their top stars this season with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Giorgio Chiellini also missing games through injuries.

They have managed to still get the results when these players have been absent, Pirlo will look for someone else to step up in place of Chiesa if he is sidelined for a very long time.