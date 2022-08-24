Juventus waiting for French club to return for midfielder

Juventus has been keen to offload a midfielder in this transfer window and the Bianconeri could lose Denis Zakaria.

Their main goal is to add Leandro Paredes to their squad before the window closes and the Argentinian is also open to joining them.

However, they must make space for him in their squad before he makes the move.

The two midfielders they would love to sell are Arthur Melo and Adrien Rabiot.

But their attempt to cash in on them this summer has failed, leaving the Bianconeri with no choice but to consider selling other players.

Zakaria has only joined them in the January transfer window, yet a report on Corriere Dello Sport claims they could sell him.

AS Monaco wants him and has asked about his valuation. The report claims Juve hopes they return with an offer that is good enough for his signature and they will sell.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria needs time to show if he is good enough for us or not, but we might have to cash in on him because he seems to be the only sellable midfielder we have now.

The Swiss international will understand, and he might go to a club where he would be valued and given more regular playing chances.