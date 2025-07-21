Juventus are increasingly closer to landing Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho, but still have one last remaining hurdle to overcome.

The winger is keen to leave Carrington and put an end to an unhappy collaboration that began four years ago. The 25-year-old never managed to replicate his Dortmund heroics at Old Trafford, as his time at the club has been blemished by disappointing performances and off-field incidents, including a public spat with his former manager, Erik ten Hag.

Sancho spent the last 18 months on loan at BVB and Chelsea, and is now expected to leave Man Utd for good, as Ruben Amorim doesn’t intend to reinstate him into the squad.

Juventus closing in on Jadon Sancho

In recent weeks, Juventus emerged as the favourites to sign the England international, and have already made sizable progress on this track.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could decide to finally accelerate the proceedings and try to put the deal over the line in the coming days.

The pink newspaper also warns the Serie A giants of competition coming from Nottingham Forest who have recently enquired about Sancho.

Juventus want Man Utd to contribute to severance pay

On a related note, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) believes that the two clubs have found an agreement in principle on the transfer and figures. The Bianconeri raised their offer to £15 million, which was enough to convince the Red Devils.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper notes that the parties must now resolve the final knot by finding a compromise on the severance pay.

Sancho still has one year left on his Man Utd contract, and has already accepted a significant pay cut to join Juventus. Therefore, he feels entitled to receive a certain remuneration, while Juventus believe Man Utd should contribute on this front.

The source expects the two clubs to settle this matter, especially having come a long way in their talks.